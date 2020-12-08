New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Various religious leaders will be present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building scheduled to be held on December 10, sources said on Monday.

They said that "dharma gurus" of different religions will grace the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to lay the foundation stone and perform 'bhumi poojan' for the construction of the new Parliament building. (ANI)

