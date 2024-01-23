Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar on Tuesday criticised the ruling party for allegedly removing Biju Patnaik's photographs from BJD posters and termed it as an "insult" to people.

Addressing a press conference here, Kumar said, "I have traveled about 1,000 km in different parts of Odisha and saw that the photos of Biju Patnaik, a great son from this soil, have been removed from BJD posters. The picture of Naveen Babu will also be removed in the coming days, as ex-IAS officer VK Pandian has now come into the picture."

Kumar said he felt sad after not seeing Biju Patnaik's posters anywhere during his recent visit to Bolangir.

"Biju Babu was not only just a former CM but also he was a great leader of this country. When I was a child, he was my hero. I had an opportunity to meet him once during an opposition rally in Patna," he said. If Biju Babu's posters have been removed, where is the pride of Odisha?, Kumar asked.

"Though we are political opponents, we have all respect for Biju Babu. If his photos are removed, it hurts us. The people of Odisha should not accept this," he added.

