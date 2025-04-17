Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Eminent writer and tribal rights activist Rose Kerketta breathed her last here on Thursday, a family member said.

Kerketta, 85, was suffering from various ailments after contracting COVID-19 during the pandemic phase.

She is survived by son Sonal Prabhanjan and daughter Vandana Tete.

"My mother passed away around 10.30 am. She was bed-ridden since 2023 and had almost stopped eating for the last 10 days," Tete told PTI.

Kerketta's collection of stories ‘Pagha Jori-Jori Re Ghato' was among her popular literary creations.

She is credited with enriching Hindi and Kharia languages. Kerketta also translated Premchand's stories into Kharia.

Kerketta was born in Jharkhand's Simdega district, where she was a Hindi teacher before coming to Ranchi.

