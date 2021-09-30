Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) BJP MLA M P Renukacharya and former legislator Jeevaraj Dwaramakki have been appointed as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's political secretaries.

Also Read | Mumbai: Senior Citizen Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Fraudster Posing As Telco Executive on Pretext of Updating KYC Details.

Renukacharya represents Honnali assembly constituency, while Jeevaraj had earlier represented Sringeri.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Beaten to Death By Two Sons In Barmer District; Accused Arrested.

Official notifications issued on September 29 states that the appointments are with immediate effect.

The appointments are with cabinet ranking and both will be entitled to all the facilities given to a cabinet Minister.

Renukacharya and Jeevaraj were political secretaries to former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Bommai's predecessor, as well.

Renukacharya is a Yediyurappa loyalist and was aspiring to become a Minister.

Both on Thursday met Chief Minister Bommai and greeted him, the CMO said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)