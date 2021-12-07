Kohima, Dec 7 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday demanded that AFSPA be repealed as the excesses committed by security forces due to enforcement of the Act does not go down well with the people of the country which is the largest democracy in the world.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Alleging Torture By Cops, Kin of College Student Refuse to Accept His Body.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act should be repealed not only from Nagaland but from the entire north east and the country, he said.

Also Read | HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The state cabinet will write to the Centre seeking revocation of the Act, he said.

Nagaland had been witness to the botched up anti-insurgency operation in Mon district in which 13 civilians were gunned down by the Army on Saturday and Rio as well as Conrad Sangma, his counterpart in Meghalaya and like him an NDA ally, had sought the repealing of the controversial act .

Rio had demanded repealing of AFSPA during the funeral service of the 13 innocent civilians at Mon on Monday too.

“If the Government of India agrees, we feel that it will be better to remove AFSPA from the country because India is the biggest democratic country in the world … The excesses committed by the security forces through this Act does not go well with the people,” Rio told media persons on the sidelines of an official programme here.

"It (repealing of the AFSPA) is the wish of the people and we are communicating it to the central government," and the state cabinet will write to the Centre about it, he said.

Rio had demanded repealing of the Act during the funeral service of the 13 innocent civilians at Mon on Monday too.

He said on Tuesday that the incident was "very very unfortunate" and was "inhuman and an act of cowardice" (by the security forces).

Video clippings of the incident are circulating in the social media, he said.

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in Parliament that the security forces fired on the civilians as they did not stop their vehicle, Rio said he must have spoken from the report he got from the Army.

“It is good that the Army has accepted that it had taken a wrong action through the intelligence tip … Admitting it is a good thing and I hope justice will be done,” Rio said.

Appreciating that the law and order situation has been restored in Mon district after the incident, the chief minister appealed to the people to be restrained and control their anger and emotions in order to maintain peace and calm in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)