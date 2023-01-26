Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The Union Territory of Ladakh celebrated the 74th Republic Day with festive fervour across the region.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur unfurled the Tricolour in Leh, setting off the Republic Day celebrations.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Address Annual 'NCC PM' Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on January 28.

L-G Mathur, along with Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, Chief of Staff, Fire and Fury Corps, paid tributes to fallen bravehearts by laying a wreath at the iconic Hall of Fame War Memorial in Leh.

He reiterated the 'Panch-Pran' message of Prime Minister for a developed India, removal of the colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity and instilling a sense of duty among citizens.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government To Soon Provide Jobs to Large Number of Sportspersons, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

The L-G lauded the Army's devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while serving under trying and difficult conditions.

He acknowledged the Army's invaluable contribution to maintaining sanctity of the borders in the Ladakh region with "fortitude and courage".

On the youth potential of Ladakh, the L-G informed of the assistance being provided by the administration for their employment, handholding in entrepreneurial sectors and skill development.

The L-G took the occasion to express gratitude to the armed forces and police personnel for their service to the nation and to Ladakh, in particular. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)