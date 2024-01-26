New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): The parade on India's 75th Republic Day parade concluded after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path on Friday.

At the close of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic D ay Parade Chief Guest France President Emmanuel Macron were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773.

The Commandant of the President's Bodyguard Colonel Amit Berwal, rode to the right of the President's Buggy, leading this elite body of horsemen. To the left of the President's Buggy was the Second-in-Command of the Regiment Lt Col Ramakant Yadav.

The people watching the parade were thrilled at the stunning show of courage in the Indian motorcycle display and air show which marked the end of the parade.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President.

The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

For the first time ever, an all-women tri service contingent participated in the parade. As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity with the help of cultural performances and tableaux.

A French military contingent also participated in the parade earlier. This year, the parade has twin themes -- 'Visit Bharat' (developed India) and 'Bharat -- Loktantra Ki Matruka' (Mother of Democracy). (ANI)

