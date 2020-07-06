Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday called on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a day after the state government revoked the home department's order to transfer 10 DCPs of Mumbai Police.

The hour-long meeting took place at Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

According to sources, the meeting was called in view of reports alleging lack of coordination among ruling Shiv Sena and NCP, which holds Home department.

"It was discussed during the meeting to ensure proper coordination on important decisions so that the allies are not seen as being on different pages," they said.

The government on Sunday revoked Home department's order to transfer 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of the Mumbai Police.

Deshmukh had said that the CMO as well as the home department office revoked the transfers done by the Mumbai police commissioner.

He had also claimed that there was a good coordination among the MVA allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- and there were no differences.

The minister, however, did not specify any reason behind the cancellation of the transfer order.

