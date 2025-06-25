New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A new water filter that harnesses sunlight, gentle vibrations, and artificial intelligence (AI) to both capture and eliminate pollutants may soon become a reality, said Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Many industries, from textiles to pharmaceuticals, dump wastewater laced with harmful dyes like Methylene Blue and Congo Red into the environment. These pollutants do not just discolour water; they pose serious risks to ecosystems and human health, leading to skin problems, respiratory diseases, and more, Ministry said in a release.

Current solutions involve physical and chemical oxidation techniques, such as electrochemical, ozone, and related methods, which are energy-intensive and require expensive chemicals, making them hazardous for the environment, they added.

As per the statement, a team of researchers at the Institute of Nanoscience and Technology (INST) in Mohali, an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), has designed a 3D-printed scaffold made from biodegradable polylactic acid (PLA), which is known for its piezo-photocatalytic properties.

Dr Aviru Basu coated this scaffold with a special material called Bismuth Ferrite (BiFeO3), a catalyst known for breaking down pollutants when exposed to light and mechanical energy.

Ministry further said that this combination of Scaffold & Catalyst published in the journal Nano Energy (Elsevier) enables a powerful process called piezo-photocatalysis, where both sunlight and tiny vibrations help activate the catalyst. Even on cloudy days, the vibrations ensure that the cleaning does not stop. "This is a smart solution to the limitations of traditional solar-powered purification."

The scientists have also trained machine learning models -- using tools like Artificial Neural Networks -- to predict how well the system would perform under different conditions. The models achieved accuracy scores of up to 99%, helping the team fine-tune their system for maximum efficiency.

The hybrid system removed 98.9 per cent of Congo Red (CR) and 74.3 per cent of Methylene Blue (MB) from wastewater samples, surpassing current high-end treatment methods, release stated.

The innovation is biodegradable and eco-friendly, low-cost and reusable, avoids waste and excessive chemical use and is highly efficient and scalable. It is ready for adaptation in various industries and even remote communities, and is powered by renewables, harnessing sunlight and vibrations instead of fossil fuels, it added.

For making this possible, the researchers synthesised the BFO nanoparticle catalyst via a sol-gel method, developed 3D printing of PLA scaffolds, carried out coating and testing for dye degradation and developed Machine learning models to predict performance, ministry said in a release. (ANI)

