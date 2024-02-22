Panaji, Feb 22 (PTI) A delegation under Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the issue of reservation in the state Assembly for Scheduled Tribes, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said.

Speaking to PTI, he said the delegation will also have state minister Govind Gaude, MLA Anthony Vaz besides ST representatives.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Sant Ravi Das Temple in Varanasi on February 23, His Third Trip Since 2016.

Earlier, on February 18, a delegation from the state had met Shah on the issue.

No seat in the 40-member Assembly is reserved for STs, who have been demanding that at least four seats be earmarked for them. One seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit With Brick Following Altercations Over Alcohol.

ST groups have been demanding that the 2027 Assembly polls be held with reservations.

Earlier, CM Sawant had said efforts were on to form a delimitation commission before the Lok Sabha polls for seat reservation for STs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)