Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) Around 100 families of a landslide prone village in Odisha's Kandhamal district were evacuated on Thursday in the wake of IMD's warning of heavy rain in the area, a senior official said.

The residents of Kumbharipadar village under Darnigbadi block, about 250 km from the state capital, were evacuated as a preventive measure ahead of possible landslide in the area, he said.

Around 400 people of the village are sheltered at a school at Tamangi and have been provided with cooked food, the official said.

“There has been no such landslide so far. But keeping in view the IMD's forecast of heavy rain in the district, we have shifted people from the village as it is located in the identified landslide prone area,” Kandhamal district collector Patil Asish Iswar told PTI over phone.

Kandhamal has been lashed by heavy rains for the past four days and the IMD has forecast further downpour in the district in next 24 hours.

