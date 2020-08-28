Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Jammu administration is providing domicile certificates to the residents at their doorsteps in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The administration is not only issuing the certificates to the people online but offline as well. This facility has also enabled people living in the far-flung area to receive domicile certificates at their doorsteps.

Also Read | Sidharth Nath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Minister, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

The administration has issued around 900 certificates under this initiative.

The residents of Jammu have welcomed the move of the administration.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Imposes Lockdown From 7PM to 5AM to Contain Spread of COVID-19.

Earlier they had to go at least twice to the District Magistrate office but with the new facility, they have to submit their documents to visiting Tehsildar.

Arun Sharma, a resident of Jammu, said the district collectorate has taken a great initiative.

"We did not expect that Tehsildar will come to our doorsteps a day after we submitted the application. We stay far away from the requisite office. This step will also help in containing the spread of coronavirus," Sharma told ANI.

Brij Mohan, a resident of the city, who had to go to the District Magistrate's office to receive his certificate, said that he had to take leave for the purpose.

"I work in a private company and it is difficult to take an off amid the coronavirus pandemic. The new initiative is welcome as it saves time and effort," said Brij Mohan.

Tehsildar Amit Kumar said they have been asked to provide domicile certificate to people at their doorsteps.

"The initiative was important in the view of coronavirus pandemic. Also, there was not much transportation available during COVID-19," Kumar said.

"People ask us about the procedure and required documents in order to prepare the files. After this, our team visits their homes to verify the documents and issues domicile certificate. We have issued around 800-900 domicile certificates including to those in far-flung areas of the district," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)