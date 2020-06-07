India News | Restoration Work Begins at Mughal Garden in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Restoration work has begun at Mughal Garden in Srinagar after relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Mughal Gardens is a heritage garden. It's part of tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites, so its maintenance becomes more important. Also, we want that after lockdown, tourists should get the best view of our garden," Assistant Floriculture Officer, Mughal Gardens, Srinagar said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 which was slated to end on May 17. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 3. On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond May 4, with some relaxations. (ANI)

