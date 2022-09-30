New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) An 83-year-old retired paramilitary force officer allegedly shot himself dead in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday.

"He was suffering from stomach illness for long and used his licensed weapon in the incident. A suicide note was found and no foul play is suspected," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

The man, who retired as a DIG from a paramilitary force, killed himself on Thursday, the police added.

