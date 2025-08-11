North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): The father of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim has alleged that his wife was assaulted by women police personnel during the Nabanna Abhiyan rally on August 9. The rally was called to mark the first anniversary of the incident of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College.

Calling the events of the rally "a sad incident," he drew a direct connection between the assault and the tragedy they had faced last year. "The incident happened on August 9. The Trinamool government made us understand that you people could not do anything to us, whatever we did on the 9th, we did that, and yesterday also the same. Three-four women police personnel took my wife to the side, and hit her on the head and back with sticks."

The victim's father further said they would take legal recourse. "Tomorrow, we will mention this matter in the High Court."

He also alleged that his wife was not admitted immediately despite her injuries. "She was not even admitted yesterday, and was kept in emergency and given some treatment and observation, and asked to come later for examination in neuro outdoor."

Making his stance clear, he added, "I do not want to make any complaint against them, whatever has to be done will be done in court."

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday met the mother of the RG Kar rape-murder victim and reported that her condition has improved, with discharge expected within a few hours after she was injured during the 'Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan'.

During their conversation, the victim's mother alleged that she was injured by police while protesting against the police administration and the West Bengal government.

Speaking to reporters, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Now the situation is improved, and within a few hours she will be discharged. While talking to her, she said that the police injured her while she was protesting against the police administration and the West Bengal government. A big lump was present on her forehead yesterday. That has been minimised. According to doctors, she is out of danger. However, there was a feeling while talking to the doctors that they are under some kind of political pressure. Abhaya's parents said that they are not even allowed to speak to their neighbours. This is not good for any democracy."

The Kolkata Police had launched lathi charge on the protestors during the rally.

The father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim said, "The High Court has permitted us to stage protests peacefully. Police used a lathi charge on us, that's why we got injured. On 9 August 2024, the police mistreated us. We were allowed to see the body only after having a telephonic conversation with Mamata Banerjee. We had to stand out for three hours and 30 minutes."

The RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident occurred on August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old female postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in a seminar room on campus. The case led to widespread protests and outrage across the country, with many demanding justice for the victim. The investigation was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the Calcutta High Court expressed dissatisfaction with the police's handling of the case. The CBI has since arrested several individuals. (ANI)

