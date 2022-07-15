Chennai, Jul 15 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to Congress stalwart and former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj, with state Governor R N Ravi and CM M K Stalin recalling the late leader's stellar contributions, especially in the field of education.

Ravi paid floral tributes at the Kamaraj Memorial located in Guindy here.

The Governor recollected the immense contributions and selfless "services of the great nationalist and freedom fighter who stood like a rock against divisive forces during the freedom movement".

"He laid a concrete foundation for high quality, accessible, affordable education for all, agriculture, infrastructure by constructing dams and canals, promoted industrial ecosystem by establishing prominent industrial units in Tamil Nadu viz, NLC, BHEL and IIT(M)," a Raj Bhavan release quoted Ravi as saying.

The late leader's life of enormous simplicity, integrity and devotion to service to the people shall always be an inspiration to all of us, especially the youth, he added.

In his greetings shared on Twitter, Stalin recalled that his father and former chief minister, the late M Karunanidhi, had earlier declared Kamaraj's birthday as "Education Development Day," which he said was a reminder of the stalwart's efforts to promote education.

State Congress leaders, led by TNCC President K S Alagiri, paid homage to Kamaraj at the party headquarters, Sathyamurthi Bhavan, here.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said the territorial government was implementing schemes to promote standard of education among the youth as visualised by Kamaraj.

Addressing a gathering at the celebrations held on the premises of the Kamaraj Manimandapam (a memorial of Kamaraj) on Friday, the Chief Minister said free education was being provided to students in Union Territory.

He said the memorial was opened through video-conference mode a couple of years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This showed how keen Modi is to measure up to the vision of the late leader Kamaraj," Rangasamy said.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, Speaker R Selvam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, legislators and officials were among those who paid floral tributes at the statue of Kamaraj on the precincts of the memorial.

Earlier the Lt Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker and others paid tributes at Kamaraj's statue in Pattanikadai junction in the heart of the town.

