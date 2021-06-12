New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Mercury rose by several notches on Saturday with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a day after the city registered a record low for June in 13 years.

On Friday, the minimum temperature had stood at 20.4 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature had settled at 39 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity level was 67 per cent in the morning, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast easterly winds for Saturday.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

