New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 has garnered unprecedented investment proposals worth Rs 4.22 lakh crore, marking a significant milestone in the region's economic transformation journey, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia announced in an exclusive interview.

The massive investment commitment represents a strong vote of confidence in the North East's economic potential and aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of positioning the North Eastern Region (NER) as India's growth engine toward achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

Speaking about the comprehensive preparatory efforts, Minister Scindia highlighted the one-year intensive outreach campaign conducted by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in collaboration with all eight NER states.

"We have conducted nine domestic roadshows across key cities, organised Ambassadors' Meet with over 75 countries, and facilitated six state-level roundtables along with six sector-specific interactions," Scindia said. "Today, I can proudly say that we have secured investment proposals worth Rs 4.22 lakh crore."

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

He said that companies such as Aditya Birla Group, ITC Group, Adani Group, and Ambani Group will be present.

He also said that companies from 75 countries, including France, Germany, Spain, Poland, and Italy, will attend the summit.

The Minister underlined that the region's rich culture, natural wealth, and strategic location make it a vital component of India's Act East policy, positioning it as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

The Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 was designed with three primary objectives: unveiling the investment potential of the North East, facilitating collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, and building a comprehensive roadmap for growth in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The summit's success is underpinned by robust institutional mechanisms. Operational Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) are now functional in six states, with the remaining two states' IPAs currently underway. Additionally, eight Chief Minister-led High-Level task forces have been established to develop sectoral strategies across agriculture and allied sectors, sports, investment promotion, tourism, economic corridors, infrastructure, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, and animal husbandry and poultry.

The government has also mapped logistics readiness across an 11-point framework, ensuring comprehensive preparedness for incoming investments.

The summit facilitated extensive bilateral engagements with chambers of commerce, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and corporate entities. The event structured over 100 business meeting slots, creating opportunities for meaningful B2G (Business-to-Government) and B2B (Business-to-Business) interactions.

Roundtables and workshops brought together diverse stakeholders, including state representatives, foreign investor delegations, startups, corporations, and chambers of commerce, fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and partnership.

Minister Scindia's announcement underscores the government's commitment to transforming the North East from a traditionally underdeveloped region into a dynamic economic hub. If materialised, the Rs 4.22 lakh crore investment commitment could significantly alter the region's economic landscape and contribute substantially to India's overall GDP growth.

The success of the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 demonstrates the effectiveness of systematic outreach, policy alignment, and stakeholder engagement in attracting large-scale investments to emerging regions.

According to a release, over 2,000 high level delegates, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, multilaterals and start-ups will take part in discussions across nine plus priority sectors such as agri, food processing and allied sectors; textiles, handloom and handicrafts; entertainment and sports; education and skill development; healthcare; IT and ITES; tourism and hospitality; infrastructure and logistics, and energy.

A high-level delegation comprising senior officials from Assam will make a strong presence at the summit. Being a major State and a gateway to the Northeast, Assam will showcase its inherent strengths in key sectors as well as emerging sectors with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading from the front. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)