Latur, Jan 12 (PTI) A river conservation rally was held on Thursday in Latur in Maharashtra in the presence of noted water conservationist Rajendra Singh.

The 'chala januya nadila' (lets know our rivers) rally was held between the district stadium and the Mahatma Basweshwar College with school and college students holding placards exhorting people to keep waterbodies clean and to reduce their pollution.

Speaking after the rally concluded, Singh said protecting rivers would be true celebration of 75 years of the country's Independence.

"Everyone must work together for conservation and cleanliness of rivers," the Magsayay Award and Stockholm Water Prize winner said.

Addressing the gathering, Padma Bhushan awardee and eminent surgeon and author Ashok Kukade said conservation of water was essential for survival of humans.

The rally was held by the Maharashtra department of tourism and cultural affairs, the collectorate and outfits like Manavlok Sanstha and Manjra Nadi Jal Sanvad Yatra, officials said.

