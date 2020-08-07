Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Four government employees were arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in a case of graft in Rajasthan's Alwar district, officials said on Thursday.

A team of ACB nabbed the executive engineer of Behror Nagar Palika Manisha Yadav, junior engineer Virendra Yadv, revenue inspector Sanjeev Sharam and cashier Yashoda Nandan Sharam.

They had been demanding a bribe of Rs 85,000 from a contractor to pass his pending bills against the works his firm did, the officials said.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were held while taking the bribe amount, they said.

They have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

