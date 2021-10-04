Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) The Governor's Relief Fund is not meant to collect money only but to provide help to people and it is aimed at benefitting maximum of them, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Monday.

Mishra made the observation while addressing an online meeting of the members of the Fund's Advisory Committee.

He said the scope of Governor's Relief Fund has increased and it is meant to benefit maximum number of people.

Various categories of beneficiaries of help from the Governor's Relief Fund include victims of famine, flood, accident and natural calamities, he said.

It also provides aid for medicine and equipment in epidemics, one-time assistance for treatment of critical patients besides assistance to the dependents of ex-servicemen in cases of critical illness, he added.

Help is also being provided for medical treatment and the food and maintenance to helpless boys and girls, he said.

There was a suggestion from donors to include the donations given to the Governor's Relief Fund in the CSR activities.

Mishra said along with financial help to the needy, the work of assisting people at other levels is now possible through this fund.

The Fund has played an effective role in helping the needy even in the times of Corona, he said, adding there has been an unprecedented increase in the collection of funds in the last two years.

In the year 2020-21, Rs 54 lakh was collected which has increased to Rs 1.85 crore in 2021-22 by September 2021, he disclosed.

He said on the basis of the suggestions of the members of the committee, a letter has been written to the Centre to bring the donation to the Governor's Relief Fund under the category of 100 pr cent tax exemption instead of limiting it only to 50 per cent.

On Governor's call, Sukhraj Nahar, a member of the committee, announced an amount of Rs 21 lakh and other members present in the meeting committed to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the Governor's Relief Fund.

