New Delhi, April 2: RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS here for treatment, sources said. The 76-year-old leader has been admitted to the Cardio Critical Care Unit of the Cardio-Neuro Centre under Dr Rakesh Yadav, Professor of Cardiology at AIIMS, they said. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, the sources said. He was brought to AIIMS for treatment at around 9.35 pm after being admitted to a hospital in Patna for a brief period.

Talking to reporters in Patna, his son and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said Prasad had developed sores on his back and an arm, which he hopes to get operated upon in Delhi. Lalu Prasad Yadav Health Update: RJD Chief Discharged from Hospital, Expected to Travel to Delhi (Watch Video).

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Reaches AIIMS Delhi

#WATCH | Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to Paras Hospital in Bihar's Patna earlier today after his health deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/vbjJiKsEu2 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2025

"Lalu ji had reached the airport in the afternoon to board his flight for Delhi. My mother Rabri Devi is accompanying him. A sudden drop in blood pressure was noted following which we rushed him to the Paras Hospital," the former deputy chief minister said.

According to Prakash Sinha, who led the team of doctors treating Prasad, "He was kept in the emergency ward where his condition improved after intravenous therapy. He wanted to know if he could go to Delhi in an air ambulance. We asked him to go ahead." Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said, "My father is a man of courage. He chose to travel by a normal flight". ‘Shower of Lies and Statements Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections’: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Bihar Visit, Calls Trip ‘Politically Motivated’.

The young leader, however, admitted that the family was concerned about the ailing septuagenarian, who has been a diabetic for many years and has also undergone heart surgery and a kidney transplant. Prasad was convicted in fodder scam cases and has been out on bail for several years on health grounds.

