Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav has been discharged from Paras Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. He was accompanied by his wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, along with his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav. After leaving the hospital, Lalu Yadav returned to Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna. According to sources, he is expected to travel to Delhi later today. His health has been a matter of concern for party leaders and supporters, who gathered outside the hospital to catch a glimpse of him. ‘Lalu Prasad Yadav Had Eaten Up Fodder, He Can’t Think About Welfare of Bihar’s People’, Alleges Amit Shah While Addressing Rally in Gopalganj (Watch Video).

