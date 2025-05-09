Patna (Bihar ) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday reached out to the bereaved families of the eight people who lost their lives in a road accident in Kursela, Katihar district.

The people were en route to a wedding procession when the fatal mishap occurred.

During his visit, Yadav extended his deepest condolences and shared the grief of the mourning families.

"Yesterday, 8 people died tragically in a road accident in Kursela of Katihar district while going to a wedding procession. I reached Dibaradhani Panchayat and Latraha Panchayat under Barhara Kothi Block of Purnia district and met the bereaved family members of the deceased, expressed my deepest condolences and shared their grief and pain and prayed to Almighty God for peace of the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," Tejashwi Yadav wrote on X.

The post further added, "This is an irreparable loss for the bereaved families. The party provided financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the families of the 8 people who died in this tragic road accident, namely Shri Tuntun Mandal, Prince Kumar, Dhiraj Poddar, Jyoti Kumar, Rupesh Mandal, Shiko Kumar, Radha Mandal and Ajay Kumar, and Rs 20,000 each to the injured."

Eight people died in a collision between a car and a tractor in Katihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences on the death of eight people in the collision between a car and a tractor near Chandpur Hanuman temple in Kursela police station area of Katihar district.

"The Chief Minister has described this incident as very sad.

The Chief Minister has prayed to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the pain in this hour of grief," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated.

According to the CMO, the Bihar CM also wished for the speedy recovery of two people injured in the road accident, who are being treated at Purnia Sadar Hospital. (ANI)

