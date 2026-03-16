New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Member of Parliament, Manoj Kumar Jha, on Monday questioned the timing of the Election Commission of India announcing poll dates for five states and Union Territories, saying the move raises doubts about the poll body's impartiality.

Speaking to ANI, Manoj Jha said he was neither surprised nor shocked by the development but felt that the Election Commission could have waited before making the announcement. He was referring to the broader administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors recently announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

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"I am neither surprised nor shocked. The Election Commission should have waited a bit. When you do this, doubts arise," he said.

The RJD leader further said that the announcement of election dates itself was not the primary issue, but rather the perception of neutrality of the constitutional body responsible for conducting elections.

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"The dates for five states have been announced, but that is not important. What is important is when the Election Commission will regain its impartiality," Jha added.

The Election Commission recently announced the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states and Union Territories.

The Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9.

Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)