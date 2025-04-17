New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra arrived at the ED office on Thursday for the third consecutive day for questioning in connection with the Gurugram land case.

Congress MP and his wife, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied him to the ED office.

On his arrival at the ED office, Robert Vadra said, "I have answered all questions. The same questions were asked in 2019 as well. This is nothing new. This is the style of campaigning of this Government, their style of misusing. We have the strength to stand this, and we will do so."

Earlier today, in response to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons, Robert Vadra slammed the action as a "political vendetta," accusing the government of misusing investigative agencies to target opposition voices.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra questioned the ED's impartiality, alleging selective action against leaders from non-BJP parties while vowing to continue his fight against "injustice."

"This is a political vendetta. Agencies are being misused. This is wrong. How will there be trust in agencies when they are after any candidates for the CM position in the country, or when a party is doing well? Which BJP minister or member has been summoned by the ED? Why has none of them been summoned? Is everyone in the BJP good? Do they not have any allegations against them? There are several allegations," Vadra said.

He asserted that he would emerge stronger if he were put under pressure or harassed.

Vadra also claimed that the ED's action against him was fueled when he started raising his voice over atrocities against minorities.

"If I were to enter politics, which is what everyone wants, they (BJP) would either speak of dynasty or misuse ED. This difficulty started when, a few days back, I gave messages through social media regarding atrocities against minorities. This is nothing else. Ever since I said that people wanted me to enter politics, this difficulty has started. But the ED summons has no basis," he said. (ANI)

