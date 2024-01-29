Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Rohingyas in the city held a protest here on Monday following the murder of a Rohingya man allegedly by two persons over a petty issue and one constable suffered a minor injury when stones were thrown during the protest, police said.

The Rohingyas expressed concern over their safety and sought reassurance in view of the murder, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman's Body With Neck Slit, Over 20 Injuries Marks Found in Near Railway Track, Accused Held.

Police, who reached the spot, assured that two persons were arrested in connection with the murder and that police can be reached for help after which the protest came to an end.

Police said Ibrahim, a Rohingya, was murdered by two persons - Asif and Qayum. The murder occurred as one of the accused took the cell phone of Ibrahim and they killed him after he asked for it, police said.

Also Read | India May Have Dictatorship, No More Elections if PM Narendra Modi Wins 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

A case of murder was booked and they were arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)