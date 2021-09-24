New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Lawyers' bodies in Delhi have demanded a probe into Friday's Rohini courtroom shootout, which killed three people including a gangster, and called for abstaining from work tomorrow to revise security norms inside all the seven district courts premises in the national capital.

The 'Coordination Committee of all District Courts Bar Associations in Delhi' called for suspension of work on Saturday and said it will decide the further course of action in a meeting that has been called for Monday.

Delhi Bar Association President Sanjeev Nasiar termed the incident as unfortunate and said the police was “negligent” in its duty.

“A senior level investigation is required to look into the incident. This raises a question mark on the security. How could someone take a gun not just inside the premises but inside a courtroom,” he questioned.

Chairman of Bar Council of Delhi, Rakesh Sehrawat said, “Nothing can be more shameful that what happened today.”

He said the bar body has urged the police to take action against those responsible for security in the court premises there.

“We are meeting the commissioner of police tomorrow and will raise our concerns. Nobody, including the judges and the lawyers, is safe. If the steps are not taken to safeguard those inside the court premises, we will extend our strike further,” he said.

Jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead inside a packed Rohini courtroom here by two assailants dressed as lawyers who were also killed in a police counter-fire, officials said.

