New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet in connection with the shootout in Rohini court shootout this September and stated that the criminals were given a month's training to impersonate as professional advocates.

On September 24, two shooters shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout. During this, both the shooters were also killed in retaliation by the police.

According to sources, on September 23, a day before the Rohini shootout, (shooters) Umang and Jagdeep took weapons from a crook named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal. Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp calls from jail.

Delhi Police said that first, the security of Gogi had been reckoned. On September 13, when Gogi was produced in the Harshita Dahiya murder case in Panipat court, Umang and Jagdeep were there to look after Gogi's security.

"Both tell Tillu that his security is very tight. Conversations were only through WhatsApp or signal app Many of these numbers were obtained through forged documents. Tillu came to know about Gogi's murder from the TV installed in the jail," the police said.

In the chargesheet, the Crime Branch has given complete details of the incident from the preparation of the plan by Tillu, lodged in Mandoli jail, to its completion. (ANI)

