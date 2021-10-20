New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Aero engines, power and propulsion systems major Rolls-Royce on Wednesday said it is keen to partner the Indian Navy for development of electric warships for its 'Fleet of the Future'.

The company is all set to showcase to Indian Navy customers its capabilities to design, build and deliver customised power and propulsion solutions for India's naval modernisation requirements as part of the UK's upcoming Carrier Strike Group tour, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

Rolls-Royce President - India and South Asia, Kishore Jayaraman said the Carrier Strike Group tour is a significant opportunity for the company to showcase the results of decades of innovation in naval power and propulsion.

"As India envisions the fleet of the future, our commitment to support the country's defence modernisation and self-reliance goals remains as strong as ever...

"Our experience of supporting the electrification of the Royal Navy's warships over many years is of particular significance, including the design and deployment of the world's first hybrid-electric naval system," he added.

Jayaraman further said,"We believe that we can bring great learnings and value to any future programme envisioned by the Indian Navy for developing electric warships."

During the UK's upcoming Carrier Strike Group Tour, the company said it will showcase its "capabilities for providing Naval propulsion solutions aboard the mighty HMS Queen Elizabeth warship".

Being a key member of the 'Power and Propulsion Sub-Alliance', Rolls-Royce was responsible for the design, procurement, manufacture, integration, test and delivery of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier ship's power and propulsion system, which includes the mighty MT30 marine gas turbine and a low voltage electrical distribution system.

Rolls-Royce claimed it is the only manufacturer in the world that has provided navalised marine gas turbine generators into front-line integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) powered destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The company said it has expressed its keenness to explore opportunities for partnering the Navy with end-to-end solutions for electrification of India's future warships.

"Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to partner India for the modernisation of its naval fleet with the right mix of products, experience and capabilities to design, build, deliver and support customised naval systems and solutions," Rolls-Royce Chief of Naval Systems Richard Partridge said.

He further said, "Our technologically superior offerings and expertise provide the ideal solutions for developing integrated hybrid-electric and full-electric propulsion for naval vessels, including the integration of the MT30 that brings the most power dense gas turbine to these next generation warships."

