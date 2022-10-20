Bhubaneswar, Oct 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora Peedika has sparked controversy by visiting the disputed Kotia panchayat, which is also claimed by Odisha, and "holding meetings and discussions about his government's schemes with locals there".

Strongly opposing the visit, local BJD MLA Pritam Padhi cautioned the neighbouring state against creating tension in Kotia area.

Odisha claims Kotia to be a part of Koraput district, while Andhra Pradesh considers the area to be a part of its Parvathipuram Manyam district.

According to an official, Peedika visited Neradivalsa village under Kotia panchayat on Wednesday and reviewed the status of several welfare schemes launched by the Andhra government.

"The minister attended meetings, held discussions with people and also generated awareness among them about his government's programmes," the official said.

He assured people that the Andhra government would provide all possible support to them and ensure that they get the benefits of the welfare schemes, the official added.

Despite attempts, Andhra officials or the minister could not be immediately contacted for their reaction.

Koraput Collector Abdaal Akhtar told PTI that the deputy CM of Andhra had been to the Kotia cluster of villages recently to hold some programme, but did not divulge more details.

The minister's programme was held in an area within Odisha's jurisdiction, some 50 metres from the interstate boundary, he said.

Several flare-ups were reported in the past few decades over the ownership of 21 of the 28 villages under Kotia gram panchayat.

The issue had reached the Supreme Court in 1968. In 2006, the apex court imposed a permanent injunction on the disputed area, saying that the interstate boundaries did not fall within its jurisdiction and only Parliament could resolve the matter.

Andhra had held rural elections in the villages of Kotia gram panchayat even as Odisha objected to the Supreme Court directive to maintain status quo.

In August last year, the Odisha government had deployed police teams and erected barricades in Kotia after Andhra Pradesh attempted to launch several schemes in the area.

Padhi, lashing out at Peedika, said no attempt should be made to "disturb peace" in Kotia.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a Rs 150-crore package for the overall development of Kotia area. Our people do not need help from Andhra or any other state," the Pottangi MLA asserted.

Meanwhile, a group of officials from Odisha on Thursday distributed PM Awas Yojana work orders among beneficiaries in the area.

