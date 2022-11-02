New Delhi, November 2: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train at Mankhurd Railway Station in Mumbai.

The incident occurred due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded the train at the railway station. Mumbai: RPF Jawans Save Lives of Woman, Her Child As They Fall From Moving Train Due to Jostling of Passengers at Mankhurd Railway Station (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Two jawans of the Crime Wing of RPF (Railway Protection Force) saved the lives of a woman and her child who fell off a moving local train due to the jostling of passengers after they boarded it at Mankhurd Railway Station. (Source: RPF) pic.twitter.com/rHKyxhXYXT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the timely intervention of a lady constable of the RPF also saved the life of an elderly woman who lost her balance and slipped while boarding a train at Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Watch Video:

Timely intervention of #RPF lady const. Nootan and ASI Vishram saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance & slipped while boarding a running train at VGLB(Jhansi) rly stn. We appeal to the passengers to avoid boarding/alighting from moving trains. @rpfncr pic.twitter.com/4X2VOb4BWw — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 2, 2022

"Timely intervention of #RPF lady const. Nootan and ASI Vishram saved the life of an elderly lady passenger who lost her balance & slipped while boarding a running train at VGLB(Jhansi) rly stn," the RPF tweeted appealing to the passengers to avoid boarding and alighting from moving trains.

Watch Video:

#RPF Heroes are always there around to protect you.#LifeSavingAct of #RPF Constable Govind Upreti when he intervened in the nick of time to save the life of a minor girl at Madan Mahal station.#MissionJeevanRaksha#HeroesInUniform@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @rpfwcr pic.twitter.com/DQBuDaiuh1 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) October 31, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, the RPF informed that the ASI and a constable saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding a moving train at Madhupur Railway station in Jharkhand. Chilling Video: RPF Jawan Vishal Kumar Runs Along Moving Train, Pulls Out Passenger From Jaws of Death at Nagda Railway Station.

"Alert & brave #RPF ASI U. Mondal and Constable B. Mondal went beyond the call of duty and saved the life of a man who slipped while boarding and was getting dragged with the moving train at Madhupur rly stn. Their fearlessness and quick thinking ensured saving of a precious life," it said.

