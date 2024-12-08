Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out multiple operations in November, rescuing 56 minors and 4 women, while apprehending 23 illegal Bangladeshi migrants at various railway stations across the region, officials said on Sunday.

As per an official release, the illegal Bangladeshi migrants were detained at Agartala, Jirania, and Dharmanagar railway stations in different drives carried out from November 1 to 30.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: College Student with Mental Health Issues Allegedly Raped by 10 Men Over 10 Months; 2, Including Minor, Arrested.

On November 27, RPF personnel from Katihar conducted a check at Katihar railway station and rescued a runaway minor boy. ""During the check, they rescued one runaway minor boy from Katihar railway station. Later, after ascertaining the address of the minor boy, the rescued minor boy was handed over to Child Line, Katihar for safe custody," said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway.

In another incident, on November 21, a joint check by the RPF team from Dharmanagar and BSF/97 BN/Shipinjuri at Dharmanagar station led to the detection of four Bangladeshi nationals. "While checking, they detected four Bangladeshi nationals. On interrogation, they could not produce any valid documents and later confessed that they entered India illegally. Later, all four were apprehended and handed over to BSF/97 BN/Shipinjuri for further legal action," Sharma said.

Also Read | Bareilly Shocker: Woman Who Killed Newborn Daughter by Throwing Toddler in Pond in UP After Argument With Husband Awarded Life Imprisonment.

Sharma further stressed that the RPF remains vigilant and alert to prevent illegal infiltration and human trafficking. "RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking, as well as the movement of children travelling alone or without proper guardians," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)