Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 17 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police arrested Gurpinder alias Pindu, the key accused in the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

An RPG attack was carried out at Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9 last year.

The arrested accused Pindu, who is a resident of village Bhura Kona in Khemkaran, is said to be a close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack, said Punjab Police.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that on April 25, 2022, accused Charhat Singh, Nishan Singh and Baljinder Rambo had brought consignment of RPG and an assault rifle from Tarn Taran to Amritsar, and kept at Pindu's house near Alpha Mall in Amritsar. The accused had also provided harbour to both the shooters-- Deepak and a Juvenile, at his house on the same night, he added.

Pertinently, with the arrest of accused Gurpinder Pindu, Punjab Police have so far arrested nine accused persons in this case, while, another accused, who is juvenile and had carried out the attack, was arrested by the Delhi Police and one more accused identified as Deepak Kumar has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently, taking the total number of arrests to 11.

Earlier, Charat Singh, Nishan Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Baljinder Singh Rambo, Kanwarjeet Singh Bath, Anantdeep Singh Sonu, Baljeet Kaur Sukhi, and Lovepreet Singh Vicky were arrested by the Punjab Police. (ANI)

