Gurugram, May 24 (PTI) The Special Task Force probing a Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram on Tuesday requested a court for permission to conduct a lie detector test on suspended IPS office Dheeraj Setia, an accused in the case.

The STF said Setia may be concealing important leads in the case.

Setia, who appeared in the court, consented to the polygraph test but demanded that it be conducted in Delhi-NCR, public prosecutor Jagbir Sehrawat said.

In the court of additional district sessions judge Tarun Singhal, the STF sought permission for conducting the test in a place like Hyderabad or Ahmedabad.

The court is expected to pronounce its decision on the next hearing on May 31. Setia is currently on bail.

The STF also took into seven-day custody another accused, Chetan Mann alias Boxer, after getting him on a production warrant from Delhi. Chetan Mann is a close aide of key accused and mastermind of the heist, gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya.

Two doctors and a Delhi policeman are also accused in the case.

The incident had taken place on August 4 last year. The accused had broken into a flat in Sector 84 here, decamping with Rs 30 crore in cash. An office of a private company was being run from the flat.

The STF visited some suspected places in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab for the recovery of the stolen money.

