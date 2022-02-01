New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A Rs 6,000-crore programme to rate MSMEs will be rolled out over the next five years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

As part of initiatives to promote digital infrastructure, a desh stack e-portal will be launched, she noted in her presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Moreover, startups will be promoted for Drone Shakti, she added.

