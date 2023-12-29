New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has not declined AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament, sources in the party said on Friday.

According to the Aam Adami Party sources, the Rajya Sabha Chairman has sought some clarifications.

"The request is not declined. They sought some clarifications, which will be addressed," they said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal had asked Dhankhar to appoint Chadha as the interim leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha as floor leader Sanjay Singh was in judicial custody.

Earlier, the sources said that Dhankhar has turned down AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's request to appoint Raghav Chadha as the party's interim leader in the Upper House of Parliament.

With the recent development, Sanjay Singh continues to remain the leader of the AAP in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

