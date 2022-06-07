New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Monday said that suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma made an insensitive statement on minorities under provocation and termed her remarks as an "error".

He said that Sharma is not a fringe politician and the real fringe are those who on public platforms stoke the fire created by her error and ruin the Government of India's efforts to repair the damage and restore India's image abroad.

"Nupur Sharma is not a fringe politician. Under provocation she made an insensitive statement which she has regretted. The real fringe is those who on public platforms stoke the fire created by her error and ruin GOI's efforts to repair the damage and restore India's image abroad," tweeted Jethmalani.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

India on Sunday conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks on Twitter against the minorities. (ANI)

