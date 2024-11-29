New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as opposition MPs protested the rejection of adjournment notices for a discussion on allegations against the Adani Group, and the violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The House will meet again on Monday.

Soon after laying of listed papers in the morning session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 17 notices for adjournment of scheduled business under Rule 267 of the House.

The Chairman said he was rejecting all the notices.

This led to a protest by several opposition MPs who began raising slogans. Expressing anguish, Dhankhar said, "I call upon you (MPs) for deep reflection. Rule 267 is being weaponised as a mechanism of disruption".

The remark was protested by opposition MPs including those belonging to the Congress.

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, he said similar issues had been raised repeatedly, leading to a loss of three working days.

The notices from MPs belonging to opposition parties were for discussion on allegations of corruption and wrongdoings against the Adani Group, communal violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and ethnic clashes in Manipur.

It was the fourth day in a row of the ongoing Winter Session that the House did not carry out substantial business.

