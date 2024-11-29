Mumbai, November 29: An online dating scam has come to light from Mumbai's neighbouring Thane, where a 25-year-old man from the city was allegedly duped of INR 39,000. In his complaint filed last month, the man claimed that he met a woman on an online dating platform and met her at a club in Thane. During their meeting at Glitte The Super Club, the woman ordered food and drinks.

Victim Befriends Woman on Dating App Bumble

The man claimed that the woman parted ways soon after he was forced to pay an exorbitant bill amount of INR 39,000. As per a report in Mid-day, the victim befriended a woman named Sanjana on onine dating app Bumbl on October 24. Post this, the two started chatting with each other and even exchanged mobile numbers. The complainant said that the woman asked him to meet her near "Gaurav Sweets" in Manpada.

Victim Shocked to See Bill of INR 39,000

The next day, the two met at the said location. However, the victim said that the woman took him to Glitte The Super Club. At the club, the woman ordered food and drinks as the two sat at the eatery for nearly an hour. The complainant said that he was shocked to see the bill of nearly INR 40,000. He further claimed that he was pressured by the club's bouncer and staff to pay the bill when he raised objections.

Victim Realises He Is Duped

He also alleged that the staff forcibly collected the bill from her as the woman stood in silence. As per the complaint, the victim paid the bill using his credit card. The victim's complaint also stated that after leaving the club, the two were driving to another place when the woman got out of the car and left claiming her father caller her.

Club Denies Allegations

The victim realised he was duped when he tried calling the woman but her number was switched off. Post this, he alerted cops, who took him to the police station but did not file his complaint. "One officer even informed me that the club is allegedly owned by a politician and suggested that I avoid pursuing the matter further," the victim said. However, Praful Patkar, general manager of Glitte The Super Club, denied the allegations against the club. "I have heard of such scams happening at clubs but it doesn’t happen at our club," he said.

