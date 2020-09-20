By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated farmers body Bharatiya Kisan Sangh on Saturday said that the three agriculture bills that have been brought by the government in Parliament should be sent for further scrutiny to a parliament committee.

"The government should send the three agriculture bills to the parliamentary standing committee. The three ordinances were promogulated on June 5 the government still has time till December why is there is a hurry to get the bill passed," BKS national secretary Dinesh D Kulkarni told ANI.

"We are not completely against these bills but there are flaws in the bills which will not serve the purpose of these bills. Farmers will not be completely benefitted but big people might get a chance to make money so change is required in the bills. The government must consult with all stakeholders and then come up with a flawless bill. There is no hurry as the ordinances have validity til December. Everywhere politics is not required. We need to do justice to farmers," he added.

Bhartiya Kishan Sangh has also disagreed with government decision to ban the export of onions.

Another RSS affiliate, Swadesi Jagran Manch's Convenor Ashwini Upadhaya also supported the demand of BKS.

"When laws are being made and procurement is being allowed outside the market, it is necessary that the farmers are guaranteed the minimum support price and purchases below the minimum support price are declared illegal. Not only the government, no one should buy less than the minimum support price," he said.

Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh has suggested changes in the bills to the government - introduce a legal provision that no one should be paid less than the minimum support price and all traders should get themselves registered with both central and state governments and put a security deposit. (ANI)

