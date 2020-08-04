Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday to attend the foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple on Wednesday.

Bhagwat, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and President of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations, to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust on Monday.

Meanwhile, Adityanath burst firecrackers and lit earthen lamps at his official residence in Lucknow as part of 'deepotsav', ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony to be held on Wednesday. People in the district also lit earthen lamps.

A day prior to foundation laying ceremony of Ram Temple, the four-phased Ramarchan puja has begun to invoke the major gods and goddesses who consider Lord Ram as their 'Ishth' (the god of worship) at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi on Tuesday.

The prayers begun around 10:30 am with Vedic saints conducting the prayers facing Ramlalla on his temporary seat.

As part of the religious ceremonies ahead of main Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Lord Ganesh prayers were conducted on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. (ANI)

