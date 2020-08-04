Islamabad, August 4: The Pakistan cabinet on Tuesday approved a new political map including territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and some parts of Gujarat, reported India Today. The regions of Gujarat which are included in the map by Pakistan are- Junagadh and Manavadar. The map approved by the Pakistan cabinet also includes Sir Creek.

The development came a day before the first anniversary of the Abrogation of Article 370 by India in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the map on Tuesday. “it represents the ambition of the people of Pakistan," reported India Today quoting Khan as saying.

During the press conference, the Pakistan PM said, “Today, we are introducing the new map of Pakistan before the world. This new map has been endorsed by Pakistan's cabinet, opposition and the Kashmiri leadership. This map is as per the aspirations of the entire nation as well as the people of Kashmir.” He also added that the map approved by his cabinet would nullify India’s step to abrogating Article 370, which gave special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan also announced to observe “Black Day” on August 5, the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. In June this year, Nepal also approved a political mp included three Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

