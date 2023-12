Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 24 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Sunday inaugurated the 'Divine Spiritual Festival' at Shri Harihar Ashram Kankhal in Haridwar.

The three-day programme is being organised as 'Shridatt Jayanti' on the occasion of the completion of 25 years of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdeshanand's establishment of Junakahara Acharyapeeth.

Addressing people after inaugurating the 'Divine Spiritual Festival' at Shri Harihar Ashram, the RSS chief said 'Sanatana' is eternal.

"Sanatana was there, is there and will remain forever. The one that remains is Sanatana," Bhagwat said.

Earlier, Bhagwat said all 'sampradayas' in Bharatiya traditions 'purify' an individual.

"All sampradayas in Bharatiya traditions lead to one thing, they purify you. We have to reach out. There are so many Hindus we have not yet reached out to. Ours will not be a movement or an agitation. We are not a group that is very powerful in the Hindu society. Ours is (a) group that will organise and expand the whole of the Hindu society. We have to go everywhere and reach out to one and all. One may agree on some things and disagree on some. But we have to connect everybody," the RSS chief said. (ANI)

