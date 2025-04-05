Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is in Varanasi today. He paid obeisance at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Kal Bhairav Temples.

His visit comes as the RSS is celebrating its centenary year, which was also marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Nagpur. At Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, he paid homage to the founders of Sangh, including Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Gowalkar.

On April 1, speaking at the 'Yugandhar' book launch event, the RSS Chief said that the Sangh's work is not personal.

"Dr. Hedgewar, Golwalkar Guruji and Balasaheb Deoras ji had said at different times that the work of the Sangh (RSS) is in principle, the work of the Sangh is not personal. We are always on the move; people keep coming and going, and that is why Nirgun worship is difficult. If a tangible ideal is needed, then Hanumanji in ancient times and Shivaji Maharaj in modern times are our (Sangh's) ideals; even after 250 years, Shivaji Maharaj is still our ideal," Bhagwat said.

Earlier, Bhagwat spoke about RSS's journey and said that society has seen, tested, and accepted the Sangh volunteers due to such a long journey. He was addressing a gathering in Maharashtra's Nagpur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

"With a long journey, society has seen, tested and accepted the volunteers of the Sangh. As a result, there was a favourable situation, and the obstacles were also removed, and the volunteers are moving ahead," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat said that in Sangh's philosophy, one hour is spent on self-development and 23 hours on society's growth.

"In Sangh's philosophy, we say spend 1 hour on self-development and 23 hours using that growth for society's welfare. This is our vision, and all our efforts are driven by this very principle," he said.

"The Swayamsevaks don't ask anything for themselves, they just keep doing service, because of this long journey the country saw the work done by the Sangh's workers," he added.

On Vijayadashami this year, the RSS will celebrate its 100th anniversary. The centenary year is to be celebrated from 2025-26. (ANI)

