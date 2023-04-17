Burhanpur (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) The Sangh treats everyone as its own and its rapid expansion will one day take the "form of society itself" and there would be no need for a separate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday.

Also Read | Sex Racket Being Run at Hotels Busted in Jammu; Six Held.

He was addressing RSS volunteers after inaugurating the district office of Hedgewar Memorial Committee here. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was the founder and first 'sarsangchalak' of the RSS.

Also Read | SpaceX Scrubs Starship Rocket Launch.

"The Sangh treats the entire society as its own. One day, the Sangh with its fast pace expansion would take the form of society itself (samaaj roop) and the name of the Sangh would wither as Hindu society would turn into the Sangh," Bhagwat said as per a release from the organisation.

The works carried out by the RSS are aimed at protecting religion and providing a feeling of security to peace-loving people while also generating fear in the minds of those who have nefarious designs, Bhagwat added.

He called upon the people to work cohesively towards the development and progress of the country, adding that this newly built office will become the centre of Hindu society and not just of the RSS.

Since the work of the Sangh was expanding and the number of its well-wishers were rising, such offices were coming up at different places, Bhagwat said.

This is Bhagwat's second visit to MP in the last few weeks. He had addressed a meeting in Bhopal on March 31 and in Satna the next day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)