New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale visited Sis Ganj Gurdwara here on Saturday evening to pay tributes on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the same gurdwara to pay his tributes on the occasion.

In a statement, Hosabale said Guru Teg Bahadur followed the path of 'dharma' and sacrificed his life to protect 'dharma'.

"He was subjected to inhuman torture and pressurised to convert to Islam. All kinds of alluring assurances were made. But, guruji stood firm on the path of dharma," the RSS leader said

Hosabale said the Sikh guru's act of martyrdom led to a reawakening across the nation.

The Sikh guru envisioned hope and trust even in the worst of crises, Hosabale said.

His sacrifice resulted in a tide of public consciousness and galvanised the nation, which shook the walls of the Mughal empire, according to Hosabale.

At a time of a new phase of change, the sacred memory of Guru Teg Bahadur "propels us to follow his path and build a new India that is rooted in its soil", he added. PTI

