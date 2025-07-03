New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) An extensive discussion on plans to organise programmes, including Hindu Sammelans, across the country will be held at a three-day annual meeting of the 'prant pracharaks', beginning Friday, the RSS national publicity and media department head, Sunil Ambekar, said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the meeting will also review the work done so far by various units of the organisation and firm up plans for the future.

The three-day meeting will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Ambekar added.

All RSS joint general secretaries, heads of karya vibhags (various departments) and national organisational secretaries) of 32 RSS-affiliates, including the BJP, will be present at the meeting.

"The meeting will primarily focus on organisational matters. This is not a decision-making meeting. The discussions will revolve around the progress and experiences of organisational work in various 'prants'. The meeting will also deliberate on the functioning of various karya vibhags (departments)," Ambekar said.

A total of 233 RSS workers, including prant pracharaks, sah-prant pracharaks, kshetra pracharaks and sah-kshetra pracharaks, will attend the meeting, he said.

As per the RSS' organisational structure, there are a total of 11 'kshetras' (regions) and 46 'prants' (provinces). Each 'kshetra' comprises three to four RSS provinces. Pracharaks are full-time workers of the RSS.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its foundation on this Vijayadashmi, which falls on October 2.

Ambekar said plans have been made to organise various events across the country during the RSS' centenary year to further expand its work and reach.

"All prants have prepared their own plans for the centenary year, which will be discussed in detail in the meeting," he said, adding that discussion on these centenary year events will also be on focus in the meeting.

"The RSS' 'Shatabdi Varsh' (centenary year) will formally commence in Nagpur on October 2 with the Vijayadashami Utsav in the presence of Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

"On the same day, events will be organised at RSS shakhas and other units across the country. Following this, Shatabdi Varsh events will continue to be organised for a full year," he added.

Ambekar said 'Hindu Sammelans' (conferences) will be organised across the country.

As part of a special outreach, RSS swayamsevaks will carry out a 'Grih Sampark Abhiyan' (door-to-door contact campaign). "They will visit homes, distribute Sangh Sahitya (literature) and hold discussions with them.

"At the nagar/khand (division) levels, Samajik Sadbhav Baithaks (social harmony meetings) will also be organised. People from different sections of society will come together to deliberate on removing social evils and fostering harmony and unity," Ambekar said.

He also said that 'pramukh nagrik goshthis' (distinguished citizens seminars) will also be organised across the country. "These gatherings will engage in dialogue around Hindutva, national interest, and the vision for future Bharat."

Special events will also be organised with a focus on the participation of youth, he added.

Ambekar said there is a "visible surge" in curiosity and enthusiasm in society to know about the RSS and connect with it.

"A large number of youths are expressing interest in joining. This year's 'prashikshan vargs' (training camps) saw significant youth participation. Between April and June, 28,571 people registered online through the 'Join RSS' platform," he said.

Ambekar said that a total of 100 RSS training camps were conducted across the country since March. "Of these, 75 were for swayamsevaks below the age of 40, and 25 were for those between 40 and 60 years," he added.

