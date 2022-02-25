New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Ruckus prevailed in NDMC House on Friday as a few members of opposition AAP and ruling BJP engaged in heated exchanges and a couple of councillors even allegedly faced off aggressively, officials said.

Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel had put in a short notice to have discussion on the matter of regularisation of a segment of sanitation workers, as was announced by the NDMC's standing committee in its last meeting on February 18.

The standing committee had approved the proposal on regularisation of sanitation workers who were engaged from April 1998 to March 2003.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

On Friday, amid commotion, multiple proposals were cleared by the House, including on building a thematic park on the concept of 'waste-to-art' on the premises of the historic Ajmal Khan Park in Karol Bagh.

The Aam Aadmi Party raised the matter of regularisation of Safai Karamcharis in today's NDMC House. Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel alleged that some BJP councilors disrupted the House proceedings by creating ruckus. The agenda was passed without any debate due to BJP leaders' "well-thought-out politics," he charged.

Earlier, as soon as Goel stood up to speak on the matter, another AAP councillor started heated exchanges with two BJP councillors, and it eventually came to a situation of an aggressive face off between the two sides, a civic official claimed.

Both sides also resorted to use of "unparliamentary language" in the House, he said.

Videos of the ruckus during the proceedings were circulating on social media.

"The House was adjourned soon after the argument between the councillors from both sides, intensified. Once it resumed, some BJP councillors also used unparliamentary language towards AAP members, leading to the situation devolving into a chaos. A senior AAP member then trooped into the Well of the House and ripped away the 'Mayor' label on the podium, while a few others, tore pieces of newspapers and tossed it into mid-air near the podium," the official said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh later spoke to reporters on the issue.

"The behaviour by some councillors were unacceptable and action will be taken as per the code of conduct of the House," the official quoted the mayor as saying.

Out of 2,673 vacant posts in the six zones of the NDMC, 500 of these are proposed to be filled in the first phase, the NDMC panel had said.

Goel claimed that an another resolution was passed, granting a contract to "set up milk booths in 76 parks".

"This is being done under a single tender which has been given to a company in Gujarat at a monthly fee of only Rs 1,79,927. In this, the condition of increasing the rent by 5 per cent per annum has also been abolished in the already passed resolution due to which the corporation will lose revenue every year and in return, the pockets of BJP leaders will grow fuller," he alleged.

