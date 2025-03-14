Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Holi, 'Rudrabhishek' was performed at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. The visuals showcased bhasma, curd and honey being offered to Lord Shiva during the 'rudrabhishek', followed by the Vedic chants by the priests.

In Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik drew sand art on the beach at Puri based on the Radha-Krishna theme on Holi. The trees in the background and the perfect mix of colours and shades made it more eye-catching. Pattnaik shared some glimpses of his sand art on 'X' and captioned the post, 'Jay Radha Krishna'.

Earlier President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

President Murmu shared a post on her official 'X' handle and extended wishes on Holi. "Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colours of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness", her 'X' post read.

PM Modi also wished the nation on the occasion of Holi and wrote on 'X'. "I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival filled with joy and happiness will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colours of unity among the countrymen", he wrote on 'X'.

People have been enthusiastically celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi by applying gulaal (colored powder) on each other and dancing joyously. Holi, also known as the festival of colors, is a time when people come together to celebrate the arrival of spring, the triumph of good over evil, and the joy of life.

The festival of Holi began across the country on Thursday with Choti Holi. People come together to celebrate with colors, music, and traditional festivities.

From temples to streets, vibrant hues and joyous gatherings mark the onset of the festival, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

